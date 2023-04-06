Shohei Ohtani Made History Last Night – But For The Wrong Reason

Videos by OutKick

Upon further review, Shohei Ohtani is actually human!

The Major League Baseball pitching and hitting sensation found himself making history last night, albeit not for a great reason.

The two-way player was called for two violations of MLB’s new pitch clock rules, not just when he was on the mound – but also when he was batting! A first under Commissioner Rob Manfred’s new rules for the 2023 campaign.

Shohei Ohtani: 1st Player ever to have a Pitch Clock Violation as a Pitcher AND Hitter. 🍾



🦄 pic.twitter.com/dLlkz9Ff9u — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 5, 2023

SHOHEI OHTANI HAD SOME TIMING ISSUES ON WEDNESDAY

The Japanese star received his first violation when he was pitching in the bottom of the first inning. The umpire penalized Ohtani for attempting to ‘quick-pitch’ Mariners hitter Cal Raleigh. According to the new rules, the batter has to signal that he is ready unless he is within the final 8-seconds of the 15-second clock. If there is a runner on base, the clock extends from 15 to 20-seconds.

Angels manager Phil Nevin however, disagreed with umpire Pat Hober’s characterization that Ohtani was trying to get one up on Raleigh.

“Part of this rule, when we first put it in, there were some pitchers that were taking advantage of it and quick-pitching some hitters,” Nevin said. “Max Scherzer did it in spring training, and they’re just trying to get away from that. In no way is Shohei trying to do that. It’s just his set position is a little different than most and I was trying to explain to the umpire that’s what he does.”

Shohei Ohtani was called for two pitch clock violations. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

THE PITCH-CLOCK IS 15 SECONDS WITH NO RUNNERS ON BASE

Ohtani was hit again with a pitch clock violation later in the game. In the sixth inning, he wasn’t set in the batter’s box within the allotted 30-seconds between the changeover of batters.

“I had a chance to talk to the umpires after the game, and it cleared things up,” Ohtani said following the Angels’ win. “So, I know what I need to do, and the adjustments I need to do. It should be fine.”

MLB implemented the new rules this season in an effort to try and speed up the game. And it’s been working. The average MLB game length is down by 30-35 minutes. However, not all fans are pleased.

There’s something deeply satisfying about knowing the rest of us aren’t nearly as talented as Ohtani, but we’re all on the same playing field when it comes to breaking the rules.

Anarchy, baby!

Ohtani’s Angels are off to a hot start this season, currently tied for first in the AL West at 4-2.