in MLB

Shohei Ohtani Launches 100th Career Homer

updated

Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani has homered for the 100th time in his MLB career. Pretty ridiculous considering the guy also serves as “ace” of the division-leading Angels’ rotation.

Face of baseball.

This wasn’t a cheap homer, either. A laser to left center field that carried just over the Oakland Coliseum’s ‘388’ sign off Adam Oller. History.

Here’s how it sounded from Japan:

The ball was, of course, certified by Major League Baseball and would eventually be sent up to the local Angels broadcast booth for a picture. Everyone knows Shohei Ohtani will go down as a legend for baseball, so grab all the pictures you can.

 

Los Angeles AngelsMLBShohei Ohtani

Written by Gary Sheffield, Jr

Gary Sheffield Jr is the son of should-be MLB Hall of Famer, Gary Sheffield. He covers basketball and baseball for OutKick.com, chats with the Purple and Gold faithful on LakersNation, and shitposts on Twitter. You can follow him at GarySheffieldJr

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here