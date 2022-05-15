Shohei Ohtani Launches 100th Career Homer

Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani has homered for the 100th time in his MLB career. Pretty ridiculous considering the guy also serves as “ace” of the division-leading Angels’ rotation.

Face of baseball.

Welcome to the 100 home run club Shohei Ohtani!!! #GoHalos pic.twitter.com/I4UhXv64C5 — Rocks in the Outfield (@RocksInTheOF) May 15, 2022

This wasn’t a cheap homer, either. A laser to left center field that carried just over the Oakland Coliseum’s ‘388’ sign off Adam Oller. History.

Here’s how it sounded from Japan:

The ball was, of course, certified by Major League Baseball and would eventually be sent up to the local Angels broadcast booth for a picture. Everyone knows Shohei Ohtani will go down as a legend for baseball, so grab all the pictures you can.