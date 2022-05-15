Shohei Ohtani Launches 100th Career Homer

Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani has homered for the 100th time in his MLB career. Pretty ridiculous considering the guy also serves as “ace” of the division-leading Angels’ rotation.
Face of baseball.
Welcome to the 100 home run club Shohei Ohtani!!! #GoHalos pic.twitter.com/I4UhXv64C5
— Rocks in the Outfield (@RocksInTheOF) May 15, 2022
NUMBER 100 FOR SHOHEI💯 #GoHalos | @Angels pic.twitter.com/Gc93HNBdta
— Bally Sports West (@BallySportWest) May 15, 2022
This wasn’t a cheap homer, either. A laser to left center field that carried just over the Oakland Coliseum’s ‘388’ sign off Adam Oller. History.
Here’s how it sounded from Japan:
大谷翔平、メジャー通算100号ホームランきたああああああああああ
スタンドからはMVPコール🤙#GoHalos #大谷翔平 pic.twitter.com/so1CB4nhpU
— ｱﾅﾊｲﾑﾚｿﾄﾞﾝ🇨🇱 (@RendonBeliever) May 15, 2022
The ball was, of course, certified by Major League Baseball and would eventually be sent up to the local Angels broadcast booth for a picture. Everyone knows Shohei Ohtani will go down as a legend for baseball, so grab all the pictures you can.
Shohei Ohtani number 100 made it to the booth! 💯 homers in the SHO! Sugoi! pic.twitter.com/0SKFKbrJeB
— Patrick O'Neal (@Patrick_ONeal) May 15, 2022