Shohei Ohtani Is Going to Make an Incredible Amount of Money This Season

Shohei Ohtani is on quite a run to start the 2023 MLB season.

The Los Angeles Angels superstar led Japan to an upset win over the United States in the World Baseball Classic.

That was impressive enough, but how they got there was even more spectacular. Japan went undefeated in the tournament, and Ohtani struck out all-world teammate Mike Trout to seal the win.

He’s also heading into his walk year, and considering his age and unprecedented two-way contributions, he’s likely to set salary records next offseason.

But Ohtani doesn’t need to wait until November or December to treat himself to something nice.

His $30 million salary for the 2023 season is large enough on its own. But thanks to Ohtani’s status as a global star, he’s going to more than double that number in endorsement deals.

According to Forbes, he has 13 brand partnerships that will pay him an estimated $35 million. Combined with his Angels salary, that brings his total earnings to a stunning $65 million.

Must be nice!

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 30: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 30, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Ohtani Raking It In

The next highest endorsement income from an MLB player is, unsurprisingly, Aaron Judge. Judge is just a little bit behind though. Like, $30.5 million behind.

Quite simply, Ohtani’s on an entirely different level. Brand executives agree.

“Shohei’s earning power is analogous to that of a NBA signature shoe athlete,” New Balance CMO Chris Davis said to Forbes.

Given the amount of fan interest and his immense talent, it’s no surprise the Angels received so many offers for him.

As a soon-to-be free agent, they’re going to get even more if they fall out of contention by the summer.

There really aren’t any other MLB players with the level of international recognition Ohtani enjoys, especially in Asia. He’s also an extremely likable person with respect for the game to go along with a sense of humor and on-field fun.

And that’s playing on a roster that’s never been remotely close to winning a World Series. Imagine how much bigger his profile could grow with a competently run franchise.

If the Angels aren’t able to make a postseason run in 2023, we may find out just how much bigger Ohtani gets on a good team.

Who knows, if he keeps getting endorsements, maybe he’ll buy a team himself.