Despite what Stephen A. Smith says, Shohei Ohtani is the face of baseball. The 28-year-old’s career might be wasted with the god awful franchise that is the Angels, but what he is doing on the diamond is nothing short of superhuman.

Ohtani, who has been in the MLB since 2018, recently set yet another MLB record and shows no signs of slowing down. He is hitting .270 with 32 home runs, 85 RBIs and 66 walks in 482 at-bats this season while also boasting a 2.58 ERA with 11 wins and eight losses as a pitcher.

It’s insane. Nobody has ever done what Ohtani has done and continues to do.

Shohei Ohtani, 99mph Fastball (called strike) and 91mph Splitter (swinging K), Overlay pic.twitter.com/pVGqRDVzmA — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 29, 2022

Although the 6-foot-4, 210-pound Japanese-native is a dominant force with a bat and ball in his hand, that is not the case with an iron. Ohtani is a terrible golfer, just like you and me.

In fact, he might be worse than the average golfer. You should take some solace in that, considering that he is one of the best athletes on the planet.

Recently unearthed video shows Ohtani swinging a club out on the links. It does not go well for him, take a look:

And to make you feel even better about your golf game, it wasn’t just a fluke. Ohtani is consistently terrible.

There is another video of his struggles on a different day and he is equally as awful.

Now, it is unclear as to when these videos were filmed. They appear to be from before Ohtani left Japan for the US. It is possible that he got to Anaheim, joined a men’s league at Pelican Hill and got his stuff together. He could be a scratch golfer today, for all we know.

However, based on the two videos we do have of Ohtani playing golf, that’s unlikely. He, just like you and me, totally stinks.