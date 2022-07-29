Shohei Ohtani Could Be Traded And He Doesn’t Seem That Upset By It

It’s hard to imagine the Los Angeles Angels actually trading Shohei Ohtani before Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline, but you can’t rule out the possibility.

With just a few days to go, it appears Ohtani isn’t exactly ruling it out, either. And, reading between the lines, the superstar doesn’t exactly seem upset at the thought that he may be on his way out of Los Angeles.

“Regardless of where I’m playing, I’m going to give it my all and try to win that ballgame in front of me,” Ohtani said via his translator after Thursday’s loss to the Texas Rangers. “I’m with the Angels right now, and I’m very thankful for what they’ve done. I love my team and my teammates. Right now I’m an Angel, and that’s all I can focus on.”

Shohei Ohtani, Filthy 89mph Slider. 😷 10th K for the 6 consecutive game pic.twitter.com/kR1YbR4Luf — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 29, 2022

OK, so Ohtani didn’t say “good riddance,” but he also didn’t beg to stay in Los Angeles (and, frankly, who would?). The Angels are a mess once again this season, sit 22.5 games out of first place in the AL West, 11 games out of a wild card spot and have lost seven of their last 10.

Ohtani turned 28 earlier this month, just recorded his sixth straight 10-strikeout game, and is set to become a free agent after next season. He’s spent all five seasons in L.A., where the team has finished under .500 and missed the playoffs each year.

The organization almost certainly won’t be able to afford both Mike Trout and Ohtani, either, so it’s plausible the team could shop him over the next few days.

And that’s exactly what’s happening, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, who said the Angels are willing to listen to offers.

League executives did tell Heyman, however, that the chances of a trade actually happening are slim to none, mainly because the Angels are reportedly looking for at least four top prospects in return.

Still, the possibility at least exists, and Ohtani really didn’t seem too beat up about it.

Shohei Ohtani, K'ing 3 consecutive hitters. Getting out of a bases loaded, no out jam. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GXOwWYnRjN — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 29, 2022

“I’m with the Angels right now, and I’m very thankful for what they’ve done.”

“I love my team and my teammates.”

“Right now I’m an Angel, and that’s all I can focus on.”

Those statements came right out of the PR handbook, so kudos to Shohei on that one. But would he really be that upset if he’s elsewhere this time next week?

Probably not.