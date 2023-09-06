Shohei Ohtani Body Double Subs In For Star Player At Angels Team Picture

Videos by OutKick

The Los Angeles Angels planned to have a team picture taken Tuesday, hours before the start of the Halos’ matchup against the Baltimore Orioles.

One person not in attendance at Anaheim was Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani. And the way most people found out about Ohtani’s absence was through the body double that the Angels rolled out.

As you’d expect from the Angels, the body double looked NOTHING like Shohei, outside of physical dimensions.

The Athletic’s Sam Blum gave a breakdown of the odd scene at Angel Stadium. Blum noted that the Halos will plaster Ohtani’s face on the body double, which makes perfect sense but doesn’t answer the full story of Ohtani’s absence.

“[T]hey used a body double, and will presumably photoshop him in,” Blum posted on X. “[The body double] was taken through a back exit by Angels PR.”

Since Aug. 28, Ohtani has battled a partially torn UCL, which eventually sidelined the dual-threat star from pitching again this season, also adding mystery to the biggest name in upcoming free agency.

Ohtani expected to play Monday’s game against the Orioles on Monday but left the pre-game batting practice early with apparent oblique discomfort.

“Everything’s good … he’s going to be fine,” Ohtani’s agent, Nez Balelo, shared Monday.

“He mentioned wanting to play today, but I’m not gonna let him,” Angels manager Phil Nevin added.

With the Angels’ season deep in the toilet, LA stands with little reason to play Ohtani.

On Sunday, LA lost to the Oakland A’s, 10-6. The Angels are now 64-74.