Shohei Ohtani Addresses Trade Speculation After Potential Last Start In Anaheim

The Los Angeles Angels have just a few more days to make their decision on Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani’s future is baseball’s biggest story, especially considering the historic season he’s already having.

Ohtani started Friday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Anaheim, helping lead the Angels to an 8-5 win. Given there’s just over a week before the deadline, there’s justifiable speculation that each appearance for Los Angeles could be his last.

Ohtani faced questions after the game, with reporters asking how he’d feel if it’s his last start for the Angels.

According to MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger, he said it “never crossed his mind,” and that he “believes the Angels are still in contention.” That said, he also admitted he hasn’t discussed his trade or free agency status with team ownership or the front office.

Will Angels’ Run Of Success Keep Shoehi Ohtani In Town?

The Angels are essentially buried in the American League West, entering Saturday eight games behind the Texas Rangers.

But after seemingly dropping out of the wild card race too, they’ve put together four straight wins.

That’s brought them to within four games of a playoff spot, albeit in a very crowded field. The Red Sox, Yankees, Guardians and Mariners are all within just a game and a half of the Angels’ position. The proximity to October baseball and hope that Mike Trout will be back sooner rather than later may make an Ohtani trade untenable.

That said, even with the small winning streak, Fangraphs has the Angels at just 14.7% to make the postseason.

Ohtani notoriously plays things close to the vest, so it’s unlikely he’d admit to talking about trades. Even if the front office continues to discuss the possibility with other teams.

With nine games remaining before the deadline, each outcome could push the front office in a different direction. The Angels have two more with the Pirates in Anaheim before heading out on a long road trip. So for local fans, it may not be the worst idea to go see Ohtani play at home, just in case it’s the last time.