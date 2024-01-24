FX’s New Series ‘Shogun’ Looks Like It Might Be The Best Show Of 2024

Videos by OutKick

Will “Shogun” be the unexpected hit of 2024?

I stumbled upon the redband trailer for the upcoming FX series Tuesday night, and immediately smashed the play button. Unfortunately, I can’t share the redband trailer here because of some VERY adult content in it, but I did do some digging into what the limited series is all about.

The plot of the “Shogun” based on a James Clavell novel is simply described as, “When a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village, Lord Yoshii Toranaga discovers secrets that could tip the scales of power and devastate his enemies.”

Does that raise your interest levels? Well, I can promise the previews and promos will captivate you.

Will “Shogun” live up to the hype on Hulu and FX? (Credit: FX)

FX’s “Shogun” looks like a fascinating show.

While I can’t drop in the redband trailer because of its R-rated content for sex and graphic violence, I was able to find a more PG-13 trailer that should be fine.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What do we all think? I think it looks outstanding, and the cast is solid, even if most people are unfamiliar with most names. Nestor Carbonell (“Lost”) and Hiroyuki Sanada (“Westworld” and “The Last Samurai”) are both great talents.

Carbonell was one of the most criminally underrated parts of “Lost” as Richard Alpert. Now, he’s teamed up with FX for a series set in Japan during a brewing war and inevitable conflict with some westerners thrown in.

Embrace the chaos because I can guarantee you that’s exactly what “Shogun” will be all about.

Furthermore, FX has an incredible track record of success when it comes to making great entertainment. It’s the network that brought fans “Justified,” “The Shield,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “Under the Banner of Heaven,” “Always Sunny,” and several other big hits.

Now, it’s diving into a world most American audiences are likely unfamiliar with – myself included.

“Shogun” premieres Feb. 27 on FX, and it will also drop episodes on Hulu. I’ll definitely be giving it a shot next month. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.