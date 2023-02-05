Shocking Video Shows 9-Year-Old Girl Getting Attacked By Two Fellow Students

Videos by OutKick

WARNING: Violent details, footage involving a minor included

Parents at Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Miami-Dade County are looking for answers after a video surfaced of a 9-year-old female student getting physically assaulted by fellow middle schoolers.

The incident occurred Wednesday during an after-school school bus ride. Footage of the attack shows the unnamed schoolgirl getting hit repeatedly in the back of the head by a larger male student before a second male student stepped in. A second student was also harmed at the scene when he tried to interfere amid the beating.

Charges were filed against the larger student shown hitting the third-grade girl. Miami-Dade School Police arrested him.

According to the Miami Herald, the injured children were transported to the hospital for medical attention before being released to their parents hours later.

The girl’s mother was distraught by the student’s violent attack and said her daughter had been bullied at the Academy in the past.

She said, “Emotionally, I couldn’t even last two minutes. I couldn’t look at the video. Like any mother, I am destroyed. I fell to my knees, and at that moment, I said I have to do something.”

Miami-Dade County Public Schools released a tepid statement regarding the attack.

“The safety and well-being of our students is of the utmost importance. This school district goes to great lengths to promote the values of restraint and respect as well as using social media responsibly. We ask that parents reinforce these principles at home.”

The statement added, “those involved will be disciplined according to the Code of Student Conduct.”