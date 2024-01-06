Shocking…But Also Not: University Of Washington Blatantly Discriminated Against Asian And White Job Applicants

Videos by OutKick

Recent reports on the psychology department at the University of Washington revealed some concerning details about its hiring processes.

According to Newsweek, an “internal whistleblower” came forward to describe systemic discrimination against white and Asian job applicants. Newsweek also reported on an internal report from Washington that revealed a Black third-placed job applicant was chosen for a “tenure-track assistant professor job last April, above white and Asian candidates who were ranked higher in the selection process.”

The systemic racism also extended to barring members of disfavored racial groups from meeting with candidates at all. White staff members were reportedly kept out of meetings with job hopefuls, and the report showed that the department intended to subvert a Supreme Court ruling that prevented affirmative action. Another incident involved deleting a part of a hiring report that also pointed to racial discrimination.

As a result of the school’s investigation, Washington psychology faculty are not allowed to hire tenure track positions for two years. And that’s just the start of the inexcusable racism on display within the school.

View of the University of Washington campus. (Getty Images)

University Of Washington Faculty Shows Extension Of DEI

One of the most extraordinary passages of the UW report revealed that one of the “Faculty of Color” members “did not want any white women” at meetings, according to Newsweek. That faculty member also said that interviews with white job applicants were “awkward.”

“As a person who has been on both sides of the table for these meetings, I have really appreciated them,” the faculty member put in an email. “Buuut, when the candidate is White, it is just awkward. The last meeting was uncomfortable, and I would go as far as burdensome for me. Can we change the policy to not do these going forward with White faculty?”

Faculty staff knew that their processes violated Washington laws based on racial discrimination, and went so far as to “advise” people to delete passages that highlighted the disparate treatment.

“I advise deleting the statement below as it shows that URM [underrepresented minority] applications were singled out and evaluated differently than non-URM applications (which is not allowed as [name redacted] noted),” one email said.

This would be shocking, if it weren’t so predictable. Despite what purposefully ignorant individuals like Mark Cuban would have you believe, this kind of systemic racism is the logical end result of DEI initiatives.

By organizing different groups into oppressor/oppressed hierarchies and attempting to force “equitable” outcomes, this kind of discrimination is not only a part of modern universities, it’s a requirement of modern universities.

Meritocracy Is Dead, Long Live Meritocracy

The current DEI framework, which nearly every major university and most institutions overwhelmingly support, requires that merit take a back seat to immutable characteristics. And as a result, immutable characteristics become merit on their own.

The psychology faculty at the University of Washington isn’t an outlier, it’s standard operating procedure across most universities. Claudine Gay‘s efforts at Harvard are another example.

The modern left, which of course runs the entire education system, not only tolerates this type of institutional discrimination, it demands it. Activists like Ibram Kendi have ensured that the nonsensical ideology of present discrimination rectifying past discrimination is a key tenet of progressive thinking.

And this report is the inevitable result. If these actions had been targeted against black job applicants, those involved would have been immediately fired, and rightfully so. But whatever slap-on-the-wrist penalty Washington gives out shows how little those in charge actually care about the systemic racism happening under their watch. If anything, they’re probably telling other departments to be better at hiding how they weaponize DEI to discriminate.