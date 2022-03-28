Shocker: Russian Oligarch, Whose Daughter Mouthed Off To Putin, Might’ve Been Poisoned

In one of the least-shocking moves from the Russia-Ukraine War, there are reports that Russian billionaire oligarch, and the old buddy of Vladimir Putin, Roman Abramovich “suffered a suspected poisoning that caused the skin to peel off” his face after attending war peace talks.

Why is this not shocking? Let’s go back to late February when Sofia Abramovich, Roman’s daughter, made her grand debut at the beginning of the war when she started running her mouth on Instagram about Putin.

“Putin wants a war with Ukraine,” read a post on Sofia’s Instagram Story. “The biggest and most successful lie of Kremlin’s propaganda is that most Russians stand with Putin,” the post continued, showing Sofia clearly forgot where her family wealth was derived from.

About a week later, Sofia’s father, who owns Chelsea FC, was hit by the suspected poisoning, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks as billionaire and businessman Roman Abramovich looks on during a meeting with top businessmen while visiting the Sirius education center for gifted children on July 19, 2016 in Sochi, Russia; Sofia Abramovich (inset) (Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images / Instagram)

The day Sofia, 27, made her big OutKick debut, I wrote, “Will Vladimir Putin have his crazed Chechen henchmen hunt down the daughter of a Russian oligarch, who owns Chelsea F.C., for what she posted on Instagram Story Friday?”

By March 3, dad started showing signs of poisoning, including “red eyes, constant and painful tearing, and peeling of skin” on his face. Things got even worse, according to the reports, as Roman even lost his sight for “several hours.”

A chemical weapons expert told the Daily Mail that the poisoning was likely intended “to scare the victims as opposed to cause permanent damage.”

In another shocking twist that experts probably didn’t see coming, Sofia has stopped running her mouth about Putin on Instagram. In fact, it appears her account has gone silent, which is probably a smart thing with dad already having been sent a message by what could be the Russian poison combat team.

As for dad, he’s been removed from Putin’s negotiating team and is said to have spent his free time trying to move assets before they were frozen by the British government.

It’s all fun and games while enjoying those exotic vacations and all that comes with being an oligarch. And then one day Daddy Putin goes off the rails and all hell breaks loose.

The lesson here for Sofia is to keep your mouth shut, mind your business by a pool, keep your father alive (or not) and try to prevent your own poisoning at the hands of the crazed maniac.

Or not.