Shocker: Los Angeles Businesses Say Nude Homeless Camps Are Hurting Business And Problem Getting Worse

Imagine you’re on one of those Los Angeles tour buses that goes around Hollywood and Beverly Hills showing the lifestyles of the rich and the famous.

All of a sudden the tour guide grabs the microphone and says, “And to the right you will see Governor Newsom’s finest and proudest accomplishment… our nudist homeless camp!”

That’s happening just a few blocks away from Beverly Hills.

LA business owners are finally speaking up after saying that LA’s descent into chaos and filth is SHOCKINGLY leading to less people wanting to shop at their stores.

A homeless encampment sits on a street in Downtown Los Angeles, California, USA.

HOMELESS NUMBERS IN CALIFORNIA CONTINUE TO INCREASE

According to ABC7, a business owner named Debra said that her customers don’t feel safe enough anymore to walk near the homeless encampment that has only grown worse in the past two years.

“I have a nice clientele, but now my clientele is getting to the point where they just don’t feel comfortable,” Debra said.

She said that the tipping point was when she went to work one day and there was a full on nude woman sitting on a couch outside near her storefront. “I saw the couch one day out there and I think, ‘Oh my God,'” Debra said. “The next day, I came back and see she’s all over the couch and she’s just naked.”

Debra said that she feels bad for those that are homeless or facing difficult times, but she’s frustrated that the city isn’t doing anything to protect everyone else.

She said that she has called both the MyLA311 call center – which people are instructed to do regarding community issues, but she hasn’t heard back.

Her calls to local city councilmembers have gone unanswered as well.

The rise of homelessness has soured Los Angeles. (Getty Images)

LAWS AREN’T BEING ENFORCED

ABC was able to get a response from Councilmember Katy Yaroslavsky who said that they are “doing everything they can,” to help fix the problem.

It appears that even the cops are being told to look the other way.

A doctor that has a practice in the area told reporters that the cops hands are tied and can’t do anything about the growing dangerous situation.

“I talked to the officer – he’s a great guy – he says, ‘Look, they tell me from the mayor’s office, they tell me from my chief, to leave them here…We’re not enforcing vagrancy laws here,” the doctor told ABC.

Unfortunately Californians aren’t going to get any relief anytime soon as it’s clear that the city council, Mayor Karen Bass aren’t up to the task of any effective change. Meanwhile Gov. Newsom is readying what appears to be a Presidential campaign.

California. What a utopia to live in!