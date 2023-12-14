Shocker: Jacksonville Jaguars Employee Who Stole $22 Million Is A Big Gambler, Known For His Horrible Bets

Videos by OutKick

Lawyers for former Jacksonville Jaguars employee accused of stealing over $22 million are claiming that their client may have a gambling problem.

Gee, ya think?

Amit Patel is scheduled to appear in federal court Friday as the former Jaguars financial manager is expected to plead guilty to wire fraud and illegal monetary transaction. The 31-year-old is accused of stealing the money throughout his tenure by manipulating the team’s virtual credit card program.

Patel used the stolen money to purchase everything from a Ponte Vedra Beach condominium, a Tesla, a $95,000 watch, cryptocurrency and to help fund his online betting of which he did a TON and was notoriously bad at it.

Former Jaguars employee Amir Patel is accused of stealing more than $20 million while working with the team. (SeminoleHardRockPokerOpen.com)

PATEL WAS OBSESSED WITH DAILY FANTASY BETTING

According to ESPN, Patel bet nearly $500,000 on fantasy tournaments under the username ParlayPicker with some buy-ins as high as $30,000. The thing is, Patel was bad… really bad. Now his lawyers are trying to use that as an excuse for some leniency in his sentencing.

In a statement, Patel’s attorney Alex King said that nearly 99% of the money he stole was used to fund his gambling habit. He adds that Patel is ‘deeply remorseful,’ and is currently seeking treatment for his gambling addiction.

Daily fantasy sharp bettors began noticing ParlayPicker’s horrendously bad bets and began seeking him out to guarantee wins against him. One person told ESPN that Patel was “legendary bad” at gambling while another says that he may be one of “the biggest losers” ever on FanDuel.

Was in Ponte Vedra this past weekend for the Jags-Bengals game / play Sawgrass and this dude was our Uber driver. Mindboggling.



He was even driving the Tesla! https://t.co/dWnCxJaA67 pic.twitter.com/bZJHVDTg2x — Chris Chaney (@Wrong_Fairway) December 7, 2023

At times Patel was starting players on his daily lineup that weren’t in the starting lineup or even dressing that day.

I’m sorry but that’s not an addiction, that’s just being an idiot.