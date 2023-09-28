Shocked Family Alleges Hospital Propped Up Dead Grandmother After Surgery Goes Bad

Videos by OutKick

An Ohio family has filed a lawsuit against a hospital claiming that they “propped up” their 65-year-old family member when they visited her after she was put on life support. The only problem is, she may have been already dead for more than two hours.

The unidentified woman was apparently in “good health” when she arrived at Adena Health System in Chillicothe for what was supposed to be a routine heart procedure. However, the family claims that there are discrepancies between the hospital records and the death certificate. The family says they were rushed into her room and had to make an immediate decision after she was put on life support.

However, the death certificate says that the woman had already died two hours earlier. The loved ones are now demanding answers as to why the woman was made to look like she was still alive even though she was already dead. The hospital even had her on a ventilator!

DOCTOR HAD A HISTORY OF ALLEGED MALPRACTICE

If that wasn’t enough, we find out that the doctor that was in charge of her heart procedure had previous complaints against him for allegedly faking his medical credentials.

Dr. Jarrod Betz allegedly performed at least three particular heart procedures that he was never even supposed to be doing in the first place. In one instance he accidentally cut an artery that resulted in another cardiologist having to intervene but unfortunately that patient passed away as well.

At least 31 people have now filed complaints against Dr. Betz.

An independent autopsy has been ordered by the family.