Anti-Cop Minnesota Democrat Begs For Tougher Crime Laws After Surviving Violent Attack

Videos by OutKick

Shivanthi Sathanandan’s tune on law and order took a drastic shift after surviving a bloody and brutal attack.

The Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party official took to Facebook to reveal she’d survived an armed attack carried out by four “young men” in the driveway of her Minneapolis home.

She also shared a bloody picture of herself showing what appeared to be a serious wound to her face/head.

Minnesota Democrat official Shivanthi Sathanandan survived a brutal and bloody attack. (Credit: Shivanthi Sathanandan/Facebook)

Shivanthi Sathanandan details surviving bloody attack.

Sathanandan wrote the following, in part, on Facebook describing the attack:

This is the face of a mother who just listened to her four year old daughter screaming non-stop, her 7 year old son wailing for someone to come help because bad guys are murdering his Mama in the back yard, her neighbors screaming in outrage… all while being beaten with guns and kicks and fists. I have a broken leg, deep lacerations on my head, bruising and cuts all over my body. And I have rage. These men knew what they were doing. I have NO DOUBT they have done this before. Yet they are still on OUR STREETS. Killing mothers. Giving babies psychological trauma that a lifetime of therapy cannot erase. With no hesitation and no remorse. I’m now part of the statistics. I wasn’t silent when I fought these men to save my life and my babies, and I won’t be silent now. We need to get illegal guns off of our streets, catch these young people who are running wild creating chaos across our city and HOLD THEM IN CUSTODY AND PROSECUTE THEM.

You can read her full post below.

Sathanandan previously had an anti-police stance.

The Democrat official’s stance on community protection has definitely changed since the attack occurred. Previously, she called for dismantling the Minneapolis Police Department.

“We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department. Say it with me. DISMANTLE. The. Minneapolis. Police. Department. As allies, what can we do right now? LISTEN and LEARN from our Black siblings. And then AMPLIFY this message right now, in this moment. MPD has systematically failed the Black Community, they have failed ALL OF US. It’s time to build a new infrastructure that works for ALL communities. If you are still disagreeing with that BASIC FACT, I’m not sure what to say to you,” Sathanandan wrote in a 2020 Facebook post, according to Fox News.

Shivanthi Sathanandan calls for tougher laws after surviving brutal attack. (Credit: Getty Images)

She also supported police being removed from Minneapolis schools, and wrote, “Thank you, Minneapolis School Board Members, for getting this done! Exactly as it should be – MPD should have no place in our children’s schools.”

Now, after surviving a brutally violent attack, she’s ready to start locking people up and losing the keys.

“Look at my face. REMEMBER ME when you are thinking about supporting letting juveniles and young people out of custody to roam our streets instead of HOLDING THEM ACCOUNTABLE FOR THEIR ACTIONS,” Shivanthi Sathanandan wrote in her now-viral Facebook post.

That’s a stark shift from wanting to “dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department.” It’s amazing how some people are against law and order…..right until they experience crime. Then, everyone agrees having police is a good thing.

Minneapolis Democrat official Shivanthi Sathanandan demands tougher laws after surviving attack. (Credit: Getty Images)

Hopefully, Sathanandan is able to fully recover and get through this tough time. Odds are high you won’t see her call for dismantling the cops again in the near future.