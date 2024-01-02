Shirtless Tom Brady Goes Ballistic After Michigan’s Win Over Alabama

Videos by OutKick

When Michigan took down Alabama in overtime to win the Rose Bowl, few were more excited than Tom Brady.

Surprisingly, he wasn’t at the game. But the seven-time Super Bowl champion and former Wolverine shared his excitement on Instagram Monday night — posting a video of himself without a shirt on and yelling out in celebration after the final play.

Brady screamed a very high-pitched “Woohoo! Let’s go!” into the camera after Michigan’s defense stopped Bama quarterback Jalen Milroe short of the goal line, sealing a dramatic 27-20 overtime win.

He captioned the video: “OMFG Go Blue.”

Tom Brady was HYPED after Michigan’s OT Rose Bowl win 🤣 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/eHuYWI5Hef — TB EGO ✖️ (@TomBradyEgo) January 2, 2024

The Rose Bowl victory sends Michigan to the National Championship game for the first time since 1997, when Brady and the Wolverines split the title with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Tom Brady played quarterback for the Wolverines from 1995 until 1999 and backed up Brian Griese during the team’s Natty season. Brady would go on to take over for Griese in 1998 and 1999, throwing for 4,644 yards and 30 touchdowns over the next two years.

The New England Patriots drafted him in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, and, well, you know the story from there.

Clearly, though, he hasn’t abandoned his collegiate roots.

Before the game, Brady showed his support by posting a photo on X of his “Michigan vs. Everybody” bracelet. The photo also casually featured a limited edition titanium Richard Mille watch that — according to my research — costs way more than your house.

The Michigan Wolverines take on the Washington Huskies for all the marbles Monday at NRG Stadium in Houston.

And I’d bet Tom’s $700,000 wrist candy he won’t be watching that one from home.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.