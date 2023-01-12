Shirtless Man Throws Bombs On Air Bangladesh Flight As Bad Airline Behavior Spreads

One of my biggest triggers on the Internet is when some scumbag from Europe says something about “ugly Americans” when a couple of big ol’ boys are brawling at an NFL game. Or when those same Europeans — or Canadians — will say something like, “This type of behavior only happens in America. They’re disgusting!”

That’s when I openly root for footage of a shirtless guy throwing bombs on a Bangladesh flight.

Oh, look what we have here. Would you look at that? People around the world lose their damn minds on planes and it’s not exclusive to the United States.

Now that the disclaimer is out of the way, let’s get to the footage on a Biman Bangladesh Boeing 777 as a couple of fellas get it on. FIGHT!

Meanwhile, in Bangladesh…



A man poorly attempts to fight on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines Boeing 777.



Judging by the boarding music playing, this happened while the aircraft was on the ground. #biman #bengladesh #passengershaming #aviationdaily pic.twitter.com/Ud760A1P9n — A Fly Guy's Crew Lounge (@AFlyGuyTravels) December 30, 2022

European and Canadian elites: Yeah, but that’s a one-time deal. In America, it’s all the time. Your people are scumbags!

Oh really?

Let’s go to a recent Thai Smile flight from Bangkok to India where we have fisticuffs over something.

European and Canadian elites: Stop picking on the Asian continent! Racist! Leave these people alone!

OK, so let’s go to an Air Canada flight last week from Vancouver to Brisbane, Australia where a passenger choked out a flight attendant and there were claims the passenger was groping a woman on the flight.

Today’s lesson: Bad airline behavior is spreading. It’s time to raise the rates to a level that either bankrupts the dirtbags or dissuades them from flying altogether.