Shirtless Christian McCaffrey Shows Bruises & Blood After Last Night’s Game

So you want to be a running back in the NFL?

Christian McCaffrey’s fiancée, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, was awake and ready to detail the bruises and blood her 49ers running back/receiving threat suffered during Thursday night’s game in Seattle where the stud had 114 rushing yards and two touchdowns to go along with five receptions for 25 yards in the 31-13 drubbing of Seattle.

What does it look like for one of these guys to play on field turf and take a pounding even in a blowout?

Luckily for you, Olivia documented the nasty bruises and cuts that are piling up 11 games into the season.

Christian McCaffrey shows off his bruises, cuts and blood to fiancée Olivia Culpo after returning home from Friday’s game in Seattle. / via Olivia Culpo Instagram Story

“Are you OK?” Olivia asks while laughing in disbelief over what McCaffrey’s arms and back looked like after another NFL battle. “Everything is fine. Everything is going to be just fine,” Culpo adds with a hint of concern.

Yeah, and what about that massive bruise on McCaffrey’s right tricep?

“What is that?” Culpo asked.

“It’s from the turf,” the stud running back replies.

In another Instagram Story video posted by Culpo, she focuses on a cut on McCaffrey’s left elbow and asks how long it has been there.

“Week 3 of training camp,” McCaffrey replies.

She then goes into their room and shows fans the blood stains on their bedding that are the result of the running back’s turf burns.

“You guys, the blood stains, this is from the other night,” she says while noting in the video caption that the bedding was washed two days ago.

Sunday, McCaffrey carried the ball 21 times for 78 yards and caught five passes for 25 yards in a 27-14 win over Tampa Bay.

Next up is a December 3 showdown in Philadelphia.

