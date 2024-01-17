Apparently Shilo And Shedeur Sanders Are Fashion Models Now

Videos by OutKick

Colorado football had its first team meeting of the year on Sunday. But the Buffs did it without Shilo and Shedeur Sanders. That’s because the coach’s kids were on a first-class flight to Paris Fashion Week.

Shedeur and Shilo walked in the Louis Vuitton Menswear show Tuesday night, repping the new Fall-Winter 2024 Collection by Pharrell Williams.

The collection is supposed to have a rodeo influence. But the Sanders kids looked more like it was 5 a.m. on the first day of deer season.

I really can’t tell if they’re trying to win football games or become the most stylish guys in the duck blind.

Actually, I don’t even know if it’s stylish. But it is expensive.

“We want to be multidimensional,” Shilo said. “We don’t want to be just football.”

“You already are,” Pharrell told him. “It’s just that society makes you think that you are not. And you aspire to be other things, but you guys do so many things already.”

They made sure Pharrell gave them some LV to take home with them, too.

The chokehold that Louis Vuitton has on professional athletes is mind blowing to me. You simply will not see stadium arrival photos that aren’t full of these gaudy $10,000 bags.

Maybe I just sound bitter and poor. But I’m not the only one. Social media was also not impressed with the Sanders brothers’ runway looks.

Sure this wasn't from the sportsman show?? — Laika (@LaikaBears) January 16, 2024

Shedeur fresh off from hunting down a new O-Line 😆 — Matty-T (@MattyTee66) January 16, 2024

They look like the game warden coming to ask for my fishing license — Stevie Duckett (@DuckettStevie) January 16, 2024

But don’t worry, Pharrell’s collection wasn’t all hunting gear.

Picture, if you will, oil tycoon meets Lil’ Nas X in “Old Town Road” with some Native American influence and bolo ties. So many bolo ties.

As for Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, they’ll attempt to help Colorado bounce back from a 4-8 season in which it finished dead last in the Pac-12.

If they don’t, though, at least they’ll have some really cool clothes.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.