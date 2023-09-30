Colorado Fans Hit With Bad Shilo Sanders Health News Ahead Of USC Game

Videos by OutKick

When it rains it pours for the Colorado Buffaloes this season.

After already losing Travis Hunter for a few games due to a lacerated livers, star safety Shilo Sanders isn’t expected to play against USC Saturday, according to a Saturday morning ESPN report.

Deion Sanders‘ older son has been dealing with a kidney issue that previously caused him to urinate blood.

The starting safety for the Buffaloes didn’t practice all week, and it now appears he’ll be sidelined for the game.

That means Colorado will be without two of it’s top players when they take the field against USC and the vaunted offense of the Trojans.

Shilo Sanders doubtful against USC with a kidney issue. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Colorado is already a +21.5 underdog. The sportsbooks expect the Buffaloes to get absolutely obliterated by Caleb Williams and the Trojans.

Travis Hunter, the best corner and receiver on the team, is out and will likely miss at least one more game. Now, the team’s best safety is going to also be off the field.

That, Colorado fans, is about the worst news you all could wake up to this morning.

Colorado will be without Shilo Sanders and Travis Hunter against USC. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Teams need all the help they can get when playing against Caleb Williams. The young man is expected to be the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he’s having an incredible year.

On the season so far, he’s thrown for 1,200 yards, 15 touchdowns and no interceptions. That is an absurd stat line. He’s also rushed for three touchdowns. Colorado was going to be in a hole to begin with against USC’s passing attack.

Just look at what Oregon did to them for proof of that fact. Now, Travis Hunter and Shilo Sanders – two great defensive players – will be off the field.

When will Shilo Sanders play again? (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Things might get ugly from the jump for Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes. Fans will find out at noon EST on Fox.