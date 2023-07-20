Sheryl Crow Slams Jason Aldean’s Pro-America ‘Try That In A Small Town’ Song

Videos by OutKick
Sheryl Crow isn’t impressed with Jason Aldean’s hit song “Try That In A Small Town.”
Aldean has skyrocketed to the top of the music charts following the release of the song’s music video, and the use of footage from the 2020 riots has people very split.
The outrage mob is furious, many people are voicing support and a large chunk of individuals probably don’t care one way or the other.
Sheryl Crow comes out against Jason Aldean’s newest hit.
Well, Crow is definitely among those who think Aldean’s music video went too far, and brought up the fact he survived the infamous mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas in 2017.
“I’m from a small town. Even people in small towns are sick of violence.There’s nothing small-town or American about promoting violence. You should know that better than anyone having survived a mass shooting. This is not American or small town-like. It’s just lame,” tweeted in response to gun control fanatic Shannon Watts tearing into the song.
Apparently, if you survive a mass shooting, you’re no longer allowed to be against riots. Interesting logic from the “Picture” singer.
The backlash is out of control.
As I stated earlier in the week, Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town” is a country music song. It’s a song about America, community and not tolerating nonsense.
Instead, some of painted it as a pro-violence or pro-lynching song. Just absolute insanity, and Crow claiming he should know better because of the Las Vegas shooting is simply nuts.
If anything, surviving a mass shooting should make you MORE anti-crime and violence, not less.
Also, why are people drawing the line at Jason Aldean shining a light on the 2020 riots? Tupac literally raps about emptying a clip in the song “Runnin” because he’s “tired of runnin’ from the motherf*ckin’ police.”
There are countless other examples of music promoting violence. I’m not saying rappers shouldn’t be allowed to sing about whatever they want. However, consistency is important. If you’re not upset about rappers singing about gunning people down, you damn sure better not be upset about Jason Aldean singing about small towns.
Of course, we live in very stupid times. Consistency seems to be becoming rarer and rarer by the day.
Jason Aldean made a country song that’s about small towns and pro-American values. Nothing more. Nothing less. The outrage cycle really needs to chill out. It’s simply not necessary.
She doesn’t even get it. Washed-up, has been, woke dummy. My indifference to her and every other ignorant, stupid, leftist entertainer cannot be measured.
The more the left rages, the more it sells.
Good to know that Sheryl Crow is still alive.
Amazing! I could find you literally hundreds of rap and hip hop songs by artists (both black and white) with lyrics 1000 times worse that this song and they are played and listened to without a peep from the outrage mob.
CMT needs the Bud Light treatment.
This is small town folk bidness that should be handled by small town folks. Please, don’t drag Tupac into this.
Been a fan of this song for months (it’s not new suddenly). He’s not only right, but right to say it. Time to make it known that the majority of the population is getting fed up with the BS.