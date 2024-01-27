Sherrone Moore’s Michigan Salary Near Bottom Of Big Ten

Videos by OutKick

Sherrone Moore is officially the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, but he’s not earning the same money as some other coaches in the Big Ten.

The Wolverines announced Moore’s elevation from OC to head coach late Friday following Jim Harbaugh leaving for the NFL.

He went 4-0 while serving as the interim head coaching during Harbaugh’s suspensions this past season.

Moore’s salary details are now out, and he’s not even close to being among the highest-paid coaches in the B1G.

Sherrone Moore is the new head coach of the Michigan Wolverines. (Credit: USA Today Sports Network/Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch)

Sherrone Moore is relatively cheap for the Michigan Wolverines.

Moore’s deal to be the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines is for five years and starts at $5.5 million annually.

There’s no doubt that’s a ton of money, but where does it rank among his B1G peers? Not anywhere near the top.

Sherrone Moore gets a five-year deal from Michigan that starts at $5.5 million. Terms 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/pbxYYEOivz — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) January 27, 2024

His $5.5 million salary would have ranked tied for ninth in the conference with Matt Rhule and Mike Locksley for the salaries that are public. Northwestern is a private school, and salary details at private schools don’t have to be made public. Only three head coaches earned less in the public data.

For comparison, Ohio State coach Ryan Day – who Moore beat head-to-head – earned more than $10 million last season.

Harbaugh earned more than $8 million before all his bonuses kicked in for the awesome season.

Sherrone Moore’s deal with Michigan is for five years. (Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Now, why is Moore’s salary near the bottom of the Big Ten? The reason is pretty simple, and there’s no reason for anyone to be outraged about it.

He’s coached a grand total of four games as the interim head coach of the Wolverines. The school simply isn’t going to hand a guy with four games as a head coach under his belt a contract like what Ryan Day or other major coaches earn.

If he wins at a high level in Ann Arbor, then there will definitely be more money coming his way. It’s not rocket science, and $5.5 million is a very healthy starting salary.

Michigan acting head coach and offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore watches a replay during the first half against Ohio State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Where Moore and the Wolverines go from here is up to him and his players. Michigan fans are all in on him, but meeting the standards left by Harbaugh definitely won’t be easy. Let me know your thoughts on the hiring at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.