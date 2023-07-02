Controversial U.S. Runner Who Blamed Burrito For Doping Ban Breaks Beer Mile World Record In First Race

Videos by OutKick

Shelby Houlihan had not run a public race since 2021 until Saturday afternoon. The 30-year-old middle-distance runner returned to the spotlight for an event that most wouldn’t have expected and she set a world record in the process.

Houlihan, a former Arizona State Sun Devil, turned pro in 2015 after winning the 1500-meter at the 2014 NCAA Championships. She is a 12-time U.S. National Champion with five outdoor titles and seven indoor titles, and represented her country at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

Shelby Houlihan poses with her medal after winning the Women’s 3000 M during the 2020 Toyota USATF Indoor Championships at Albuquerque Convention Center on February 14, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

However, just over two years ago, Houlihan was banned from competitive running for four years. The decision came just months before she was expected to compete in the Tokyo Olympics.

Houlihan tested positive for nandrolone, an anabolic steroid. Although her appeal was denied, she continues to maintain her innocence and blames a burrito.

Although Houlihan is not allowed to participate in most sanctioned events, there is nothing stopping her from running in the World Beer Mile Classic. It does not have rules in place for drug testing participants and does not require participants to show proof of a clean test.

We can’t say no, someone isn’t allowed to compete based on rules that we don’t even have in place. — Organizaers Chris Robertson and Adam Shurson, via the Beer Mile Podcast

Thus, despite Houlihan’s ban, she was allowed to compete. So she did!

Shelby Houlihan obliterated the winning time.

Race organizers Chris Robertson and Adam Shurson let Houlihan compete, but did not allow her to race in the women’s championship section.

She is not eligible for the championship race this year as the World Classic works to develop a formal policy for athletes competing under suspension. — Beer Mile World Classic in a statement

Instead, Houlihan ran in the ‘Legends & Elites’ category. Elizabeth Laseter won the women’s championship with a time of 6:03.

The official ‘Beer Mile’ rules are simple. Participants must run four laps around a 400-meter track while drinking a beer before each lap. The beers must be at least 12 ounces and must have 5% ABV or greater. Whomever runs the fastest mile wins, except for this year.

Houlihan ran the fastest time — ever — and did not win.

Erin O’Mara set the world record in 6:08.51 in 2015. Houlihan, with help from Bud heavy, went 5:43.81 on Saturday and became the first women in history to break the 6-minute mark.

(skip to 1:14:43 in the video below if it doesn’t load)

Houlihan will next be eligible to compete in sanctioned events on Jan. 13, 2025. In the meantime, she’s going to continue to crush beers and run laps.