Sheetz Feels Our Pain At The Pump, Drops Gas Prices To $3.99

That high-pitched squealing you’re hearing isn’t coming from your neighbor’s days-early bottle rockets. What you’re listening to is the sound of tires frantically spinning as motorists rush to their nearest Sheetz location for a chance to fill up.

Late Monday evening the convenience store/gas station chain announced that they’re lowering the price of gas to $3.99 per gallon through the July 4th weekend.

How bout them fireworks?

The $3.99 price is for unleaded 88 fuel. Drivers who use E85 fuel – designed for “flexible fuel vehicles” – will pay only $3.49 per gallon. The price change went into effect Monday night.

Sheetz’ decision was made after gas prices hit an average of $4.88 this week (per AAA). That number is down slightly from last week’s average of $4.96 – the first drop in price in nine weeks. Year-to-year gas prices have increased by more than $1.75 per gallon.

MAJOR GAS DISCOUNT: Sheetz will be looking to lower some pain at the pump by lowering their gas prices. >> https://t.co/VacJMVhnsT pic.twitter.com/ugVTBqvGsF — WPXI (@WPXI) June 27, 2022

In a statement released by Sheetz, the major mid-Atlantic chain stated that this will “help reduce pain at the pump for consumers” and reiterated that “this is a limited time offer that will be available through the July 4th holiday travel season.”

Sheetz has over 640 stores with locations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF