Shedeur Sanders Ripped By Wife Of Colorado State Coach

Videos by OutKick

Jay Norvell’s wife Kim isn’t a fan of Shedeur Sanders.

Norvell and Deion Sanders traded shots prior to the Colorado/Colorado State game over chatter about the way the Buffs head coach dresses and acts with the media.

The head coach of the Rams prefers a more professional approach, and comments about taking sunglasses and hats off didn’t sit well with Deion. It led to a feud nobody saw coming.

MORE SHOTS AT COACH PRIME: Colorado State Head Coach Jay Norvell Takes SHOTS at Deion Sanders and Colorado “When I talk to grownups, I take my hat and glasses off, that’s what my mother taught me” #CUBuffs pic.twitter.com/IWFWkVKqsS — Ice Cold Sports (@IceColdSprts) September 14, 2023

Amazon recently released a new slate of “Coach Prime” episodes, and in the third episode of the documentary, the postgame handshake is caught on camera and picked up on the mics.

Norvell calmly tried to explain he wouldn’t ever bring anyone’s family into a beef and in classic Deion fashion, he had to make it more than it was.

Shedeur also did his best tough guy act during the quick moment. That’s the part Kim seems to have taken issue with.

Episode 3 of “Coach Prime” reveals the interaction between Coach Prime and Jay Norvell on the field after Norvell infamously said:



“When I talk to grownups, I take my hat and my glasses off. That’s what my mother taught me.” pic.twitter.com/3RRa4VeIgW — RK (@RyanKoenigsberg) December 14, 2023

Jay Norvell’s wife takes a shot at Shedeur Sanders.

Kim tweeted and quickly deleted a post claiming the Colorado QB “acted like a B when Jay turned his back after trying to talk to his dad, and held up his watch.”

You can see a screenshot of the since deleted tweet below.

Jay Norvell’s wife everybody pic.twitter.com/Ax8UfJB9IN — Barstool Colorado (@CUBarstool) December 14, 2023

It’s worth noting, Colorado went 1-8 after this handshake happened. A lot of tough guy attitude, but certainly not much winning going on in Boulder.

Having said that, why did Kim delete this tweet? This tweet is awesome. Deion and Shedeur love attention. The duo loves being in the spotlight and surrounds themselves with cameras.

Shedeur Sanders flamed by Jay Norvell’s wife. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Colorado QB also loves flashing his watch….which didn’t happen much the final nine games! If you’re going to talk a big game, then you invite criticism and responses.

If Shedeur wants to flash his watch and act like a big man, then he’s going to get cooked for it by his critics. All Kim did was add a little more information to the story.

If she’s telling the truth – and there’s no reason for her not to – why would Shedeur Sanders have “acted like a B” instead of going face-to-face with Jay Norvell? As I told Charly Arnolt about Draymond Green, there’s no faker tough guys on the planet than athletes.

Draymond Green is a great reminder most athletes are the fakest tough guys on the planet.



I know farm kids who could put an end to his nonsense before finishing their morning coffee.



They're tough when the cameras are on and they're protected by refs. Not tough in real life! pic.twitter.com/aSJjuosQ3r — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 14, 2023

Besides, CSU fans and Colorado fans aren’t supposed to get along. Fans of the Rams probably loved the fact she opened fire over X on the Sanders crew. Talk your smack, Kim. Cut it loose. It’s the chaos fans and people want to see. Next time, don’t hit the delete button. The internet is forever anyways. Let me know your thoughts on this never-ending feud at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.