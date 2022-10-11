Jackson State football is on a tear and quarterback Shedeur Sanders is a large part of its success. Sanders, the son of NFL Hall of Famer and head coach Deion Sanders, has been on fire.

He just keeps dropping dimes.

Through the first six weeks of the season, the Tigers are 5-0. During that same timeframe, Shedeur has made a strong case to be the Walter Payton Award (the FCS Heisman Trophy) frontrunner. Coach Prime even went so far as to say that his son should be in the actual Heisman race.

After finishing the 2021 season with a 65.9% completion rate, 3,231 passing yards and 30 touchdowns, Sanders is well on-pace to exceed those numbers. He has completed 72.6% of his 205 pass attempts for 1,726 yards and 17 touchdowns with just two interceptions in five games.

His best game of the year came against Mississippi Valley State, when he completed 40-of-51 passes for 425 yards and four touchdowns. Needless to say, Shedeur Sanders can sling it.

The Tigers’ upcoming schedule should allow him to keep rolling. Jackson State will play a very bad Bethune Cookman team, Campbell, Southern, Texas Southern, Alabama A&M and Alcorn State to close out the year. Sanders should continue to light up the stat-sheet and there is no reason that the team shouldn’t be undefeated at the end of the regular season.

As the grind continues, practice continues to make perfect.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound, former four-star recruit wore a camera on his helmet. Wherever he looked, so did the video. It provides a POV look at what a practice looks like for a top college quarterback— from warmups and stretching, to individual position drills, to the team period and post-practice sprints.

Of course, the team period is the coolest part. It shows Sanders take the snap, look downfield, go through his reads, and fire to his receivers from a perspective that we don’t often get to see as fans.

The entire thing is really cool. Hopefully we get more videos like this. Seeing and hearing how Sanders operates during the week as his team continues to dominate on Saturdays is really unique.