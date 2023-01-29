‘Shazam’ Actor Zachary Levi Stuns Twitter After Agreeing Big Pharma ‘A Real Danger’

Videos by OutKick
One big-name actor is catching flak for questioning Big Pharma.
Zachary Levi, who plays the lead in the DCEU’s Shazam franchise and played Kurt Warner in American Underdog, was taking shots online after quote-tweeting a statement that called Pfizer “a real danger.”
Twitter user Lyndon Wood put out a tweet Sunday that read, “Do you agree or not, that Pfizer is a real danger to the world?”
“Hardcore agree,” Levi posted, using a blank-face emoji.
Considering Levi’s on a marketing tour to promote his next superhero vehicle, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, it was surprising to watch this Hollywood actor go against the social script.
Levi tried to mitigate the backlash by following up with a link to a government site with an article titled Justice Department Announces Largest Health Care Fraud Settlement in Its History. The article detailed Pfizer’s role in “illegally promoted four drugs – Bextra; Geodon, an anti-psychotic drug; Zyvox, an antibiotic; and Lyrica, an anti-epileptic drug,” but by then, the Twitter masses were already upset and calling for Levi’s job after “bad-mouthing” the vaccine.
Big Pharma supporters even compared him to fellow DCEU actor Ezra Miller, who’s been arrested for second-degree assault.
All over a vaccine.
