Shaun White & Nina Dobrev Enjoy Post-Olympics Face Shield Makeout Session

Videos by OutKick

Olympic snowboarder Shaun White and actress Nina Dobrev making out while wearing face shields has to be some sort of inside joke, right? There’s no way these two purposely created a poster moment for the lib lib face shield community. Right?

There’s no way White, who just got back from competing in his final Olympic Games, would fire off a statement Instagram post first thing after getting back to the States. Right?

I refuse to believe the Flying Tomato, who was prodded by Rolling Stone back in January to take a stance on athletes who didn’t get the vaccine, is serious with his Valentine’s Day photo with Dobrev. Is it possible the girlfriend prodded White into a statement photo? See below.

“What do you think of Team USA deciding to go for a vaccine mandate, given that guys like Novac Djokovic, Kyrie Irving, and Aaron Rodgers have taken such a superstar stand to protect their bodies and their freedom? Do you understand where they’re coming from? Or is Shaun White a little more Tom Brady than Aaron Rodgers?” Rolling Stone reporter Matt Sullivan asked the snowboarder during that pre-Olympics interview.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaun White (@shaunwhite)

White, who had COVID in early January, didn’t exactly fall for Sullivan’s trap.

“I don’t know their full situation. I made a personal choice to do it, and I’m pretty thankful that I did, because I think that this Covid that I contracted wasn’t nearly as bad as if I wasn’t vaccinated,” White told Sullivan. “I made that choice, and, you know, it’s just kind of the way the world is right now: I went to the spa and they’re like, ‘Let me check your vaccination.’ My thing wasn’t even valid. I had to use the PCR to get on the plane… to get into the spa, ’cause they’re like, ‘Well, it can’t be over X amount of months old. It’s gotta be recent.’”

Maybe this face shield thing was Nina’s idea. She spent 2020 posting the typical liberal Instagram material that all the bleeding heart Hollywood actresses posted. Then, on election day, Dobrev posted an image of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

“We grew. We learned. History will NOT repeat itself. Today we made NEW history. #changeiscoming #integritymatters,” Dobrev wrote.

Dobrev has also gone to the airport like this in the past.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina)

You can make your own call here. To me, this one feels like 45% this is a goof while the other 55% feels like this is will be spun for the CDC ride-or-die community.

Let’s see how this plays out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina)