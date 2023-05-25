Sharon Stone Hops Into A Bikini, Declares She’s ‘Ready For Summer’

Videos by OutKick

Sharon Stone IS OFFICIALLY BACK.

Yes, she might be a woke Hollywood elitist who bitches about politics and the typical nonsense that you’re used to seeing out of your annoying family member, but when Sharon Stone, 65, hops into a green bikini and declares she’s “ready for summer,” it is my journalistic duty to throw everything out the window and get to blogging.

Less than 12 months since she asked, “Why do I always get in shape when summers over?” on Instagram, Stone unleashed the ‘kini content Wednesday as the United States prepared to head into its official kickoff of the summer season.

Someone has been watching her bread and sugar intake.

Elizabeth Hurley deserves credit here. It was like two months ago when she declared it was Bikini Season and now we have all sorts of Hollywood greats of yesteryear popping up in their bikinis.

Politics = out.

Bikinis = in.

And this is exactly how it should be. I’ve written extensively about how some of these women constantly bitching and moaning about how they’re going to save the world has to get old in their own brains. Look at how happy Sharon is to get back to her roots when she was spreadin’ her legs in Basic Instinct.

THIS is Sharon at her happiest.

Sharon wants to be told by the Internet that she still has the fastball. She wants to be complimented for working her ass off to stay in bikini shape at 65. She wants the same people celebrating Elizabeth Hurley, 57, to throw her some love when she’s eight years older heading into ‘kini season.

“#summergoals,” Tiffani Thiessen replied.

Do it, Tiff. Get your ass into ‘kini shape and dump out the content.

This is a revolution, ladies.

Enough with the Save the Earth campaigns and trying to take away my gas-powered lawnmower. Go get loose this summer. Suck down some margs. Explore Pandora on the party deck. Get back to living life before you end up dust or stuffed into a casket.

“Pretty iconic if you ask us,” Rayban said of Sharon wearing Raybans in the latest bikini content.

“🔥🔥🔥,” fellow actress Michelle Pfeiffer, replied.

YES!

This is it, ladies. Catch the fever. Stop with the content telling your IG followers to remember to VOTE! and all that nonsense you’ve been posting over the years while fighting politicians.

The great philosopher At Home® once said it best on a Chinese-made placard typically placed over a Kohler toilet in a suburban pool house: “Live, love, laugh.”

Let’s live it up this summer.