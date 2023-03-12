Shaquille O’Neal Dwarfs Kansas City Mayor, Meets Dick Vitable Before Trolling Jayhawks With D.J. Set At Big 12 Tournament

Videos by OutKick

Shaquille O’Neal had a very big Saturday in Kansas City. The 51-year-old Basketball Hall of Famer began his day by opening a new restaurant and ended his day by bumping beats.

O’Neal, who made a fortune in the NBA, might make even more money as a businessman today. He has seemingly endless investments and ongoings, which include his Big Chicken restaurants.

The chain, which started in 2018, has locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, New York, Nevada, Ohio, Texas, Tennessee, and Washington. Its newest location opened for the first time on Saturday at the Kansas City airport.

O’Neal was in attendance for the grand opening alongside Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Good things are happening in Kansas City! It’s great to have @SHAQ invested in the town and to welcome Shaq’s Big Chicken to our part of the country. I also thank him for buying 200 free sandwiches for folks at the airport today. pic.twitter.com/RrI5KvSqHo — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) March 11, 2023

Lucas, 38, is not a tall man, but he is self-aware. He looked miniscule next to the 7-foot-1, 320-pound former center and couldn’t help but have a laugh at his expense.

Kansas City, you do not have a tall mayor. pic.twitter.com/dgGsONkurt — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) March 11, 2023

Not long after leaving the airport, O’Neal and Lucas swung by the T-Mobile Center downtown and caught the Big 12 Tournament game between Texas and Kansas.

Shaq pulled up for the Big 12 Championship 🏆



📺: Texas vs. Kansas | ESPN pic.twitter.com/lpmaBuG2st — ESPN (@espn) March 11, 2023

After the game concluded, O’Neal moseyed over to the Power & Light District to perform in front of a sold-out crowd. The building was packed to capacity as the Big Aristotle took the stage!

Shaquille O’Neal brought the party with him!

Here is a look at the crowd gathered for Shaq’s performance at P&L.



KC can’t wait for DJ Diesel! pic.twitter.com/vNWoB1TwcT — Mark Poulose (@MarkKCTV5) March 12, 2023

D.J. Diesel had the place bumping throughout the entire afterparty, which is part of the Big 12’s efforts to make its conference “younger, hipper and cooler.”

People of all ages were in the crowd as the Hall of Fame hooper took over on the ones and twos.

To close out his set, O’Neal turned his aim toward the hometown team and trolled the Jayhawks, who had just been blown-out by the Longhorns and missed out on the Big 12 Tournament final.

DJ Diesel aka @SHAQ ended his set trolling KU 😂 pic.twitter.com/8gOR4cdMfx — Nauld (@NauldtheGreat) March 12, 2023

No matter where O’Neal goes, two things are for certain:

He is going to be the biggest person in the room. It is going to bring a party.

Each point was abundantly true on Saturday!