Shaq Names His Worst NBA Teammate: ‘Great Player, But Made It Hard’

Shaquille O’Neal played in over 1,200 games for six different teams over the course of his 20-year career in the NBA. He played with hundreds of different teammates, but one guy stands out as the worst teammate he ever had. Shaq recently revealed who that player was on an episode of his podcast.

When looking back at some of the big-name players Shaq teamed up with, his admission shouldn’t be too big of a surprise.

“Worst teammate? Dennis Rodman,” O’Neal, said on ‘The Big Podcast With Shaq.’ “He was a great player, but he made it hard. Like when you try to corral the guys together and the people above you [are] letting this one guy do whatever he wants.”

When Shaq says Rodman was a guy that did whatever he wanted to do, he wasn’t lying.

He went on to share that Rodman didn’t care about any sort of team rules and that he would show up 15 minutes before tip-off and still put up numbers.

“So we had to be there an hour before the game. He’d come in fifteen minutes before the game eating chicken and rice. While the coaches are talking, he would jump in the shower. Cold shower. Come and give you 15-20 rebounds.”

It’s worth noting that Shaq only played one season with Rodman, the 1998-99 campaign with the Los Angeles Lakers. Rodman played in just 23 games that year averaging two points and 11 rebounds per game.