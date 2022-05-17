Shaq Takes Swipe At Kevin Durant In Instagram Story

What has Kevin Durant done since leaving the side of Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors?

Well, he’s won a lot less, that’s for sure.

This is something Shaquille O’Neal alluded to in an Instagram story, which included a picture of Durant sitting on the court and a caption that read, “KD accomplishment since he left Steph,” with three numbered blank spaces, indicating nothing.

This is really on Shaq ig story lmao pic.twitter.com/XQAIDh5lv0 — trish ❣️ (@stephsupremacy) May 17, 2022

Of course, Durant seems to throw a hissy fit whenever this fact is brought up, just as he did with Stephen A. Smith recently. He’s also had plenty of words for Charles Barkley, O’Neal’s fellow TNT analyst. Why? Because Barkley points out that Durant has not won a title without Steph.

Anyway, there is no debating Durant’s greatness as a basketball player. But it is fair to wonder if he’d actually have any championship rings had he not saddled up with the Warriors. Because without the Warriors, he has none.

In fact, Durant and today’s Brooklyn Nets don’t look much different than Durant’s old Oklahoma City Thunder teams. Really good, but ring-less.

All Shaq did was remind everyone of that.