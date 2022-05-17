in NBA

Shaq Takes Swipe At Kevin Durant In Instagram Story

What has Kevin Durant done since leaving the side of Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors?

Well, he’s won a lot less, that’s for sure.

This is something Shaquille O’Neal alluded to in an Instagram story, which included a picture of Durant sitting on the court and a caption that read, “KD accomplishment since he left Steph,” with three numbered blank spaces, indicating nothing.

Of course, Durant seems to throw a hissy fit whenever this fact is brought up, just as he did with Stephen A. Smith recently. He’s also had plenty of words for Charles Barkley, O’Neal’s fellow TNT analyst. Why? Because Barkley points out that Durant has not won a title without Steph.

Anyway, there is no debating Durant’s greatness as a basketball player. But it is fair to wonder if he’d actually have any championship rings had he not saddled up with the Warriors. Because without the Warriors, he has none.

In fact, Durant and today’s Brooklyn Nets don’t look much different than Durant’s old Oklahoma City Thunder teams. Really good, but ring-less.

All Shaq did was remind everyone of that.

Written by Sam Amico

Sam Amico is the assistant managing editor-newsdesk at OutKick. He is also the co-founder and senior writer at Hoopswire.com, and has covered the NBA for nearly 20 years, including his time at Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports and CBS Sports. A native of Akron, Ohio, his writing career began in Wyoming.

