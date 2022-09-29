Shaq Shows Support For Adam Levine Amid Cheating Allegation

While the rest of us are using Adam Levine’s text messages as an undying source of meme material, others — like Shaquille O’Neal — are throwing their support behind the Maroon 5 frontman.

While Levine tries to weather an alleged cheating scandal and a slew of women claiming he slid into their DMs, Shaq insisted to TMZ Sports that he’s a good dude.

In fact, he’ll soon be performing at Shaq’s charity event in Las Vegas.

“Adam is a personal friend of mine, he’s always been a great guy,” the NBA legend said. “He’s coming to help kids out this weekend. That’s as solid as you can get.”

As Shaq points out, it’s not his job to judge any transgressions in Levine’s personal life. All Shaq cares about is that he’s flying out to Sin City to help kids.

“He’s a good man in my book and, you know, he’s going through some things right now, but I’m sure he will overcome this,” he said.

“Anyone that helps out kids — kids that need it — I’m with him.”

Levine first faced accusations after Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed to have had a relationship, even though he is married to model Behati Prinsloo.

The singer denied some of the accusations but did concede that he had “crossed the line.”

However, more women came forward in the days that followed Stroh’s Tiktok video in which she levied her allegations against Levine.

Well, at least if most people are going to turn on him, Levine still has the Shaq stamp of approval.

