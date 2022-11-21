Shaq Says He Was A ‘D—head’ During First Marriage

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is a Basketball Hall of Famer, but by his own admission, he was far from a Hall of Fame husband during his first marriage.

As he put it, he was a “D—head.”

Shaq did an interview with People magazine in which he touched on the failure of his first marriage to Basketball Wives star Shaunie Henderson.

“I was a d—head,” O’Neal said, before firing out apropos — albeit tired — cliche. “You don’t know how good you got something ’til it’s gone.”

“It was just all me,” he said. “Sometimes, when you make a lot of mistakes like that, you can’t really come back from that.”

The two were married in 2002 and had four kids together. Several years in, they separated but reconciled. Henderson filed for divorce in 2009 and it was finalized in 2011.

Since then, Henderson has gone on to remarry, tying the knot with pastor Keion Henderson back in May.

Shaq Has Talked About His Cheating In The Past

While Shaq didn’t get into specifics in the interview as to why he wasn’t an exemplary husband, he has been open about his past infidelities.

He talked about it on his podcast back in September while discussing the cheating scandals surrounding Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and Celtics coach Ime Udoka.

"I was a serial cheater… I did it. I was the best at it and I'm not proud of it. I lost my family doing it. I lost valuable, important years of my children from doing it."



Shaquille O'Neal speaks on the Ime Udoka situation 🗣pic.twitter.com/QfV2I0JMJH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 28, 2022

“I was a serial cheater,” Shaq said.

He went on to give more details about the repercussions of his actions.

“I did it. I was the best at it and I’m not proud of it, I lost my family doing it, I lost valuable, important years of my children from doing it.”

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle