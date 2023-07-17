Shaqtin A Pool: Moving Shaq From Water Requires Nearly A Dozen Kids

Videos by OutKick

After years of carrying his NBA teams, Shaq briefly traded roles over the weekend. Nearly a dozen kids attempted to carry Shaquille O’Neal from the water during a Hawaiian vacation.

We’ve all playfully carried our dads throughout the water before. Easy enough, right? Normally, yes. But most dads aren’t 7-foot-1 and more than 330 pounds like Shaq.

And that is precisely why more than a starting five, sixth man and a couple of benchwarmers were needed to move the Hall of Famer from water to (almost) land.

As the video above details, Shaq’s weekend teammates had plenty of enthusiasm toward the task at hand. But, they couldn’t quite finish the job like Kobe and DWade before them. Instead, Shaq was left to fend for himself once he neared the pool’s edge.

Oddly enough, it almost appears to be harder to lift Shaq than a Larry O’Brien trophy.

Dwyane Wade and Kobe Bryant were both previously teammates of Shaquille O’Neal. But chances are they never had to lift Shaq quite like his poolside buddies. Copyright NBAE 2005 (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images).

Shaq Goes With Shoes In The Pool

Witnessing close to a full NBA roster act as a tugboat for The Diesel was only one of a pair of eye-opening scenes from this weekend’s viral video.

If you watch till the end, you’ll notice that Shaq’s rocking shoes in the pool. His size 22 boats accompany him in the water for reasons unknown. I’m no water shoe expert, but these appear to be tennis shoes and not shoes specifically made for water. Not to mention, water shoes are generally reserved for beaches and oceans in an effort to avoid your bare feet encountering rocks, seaweed, sand, etc.

It’s a fashion faux pas from Shaq that’s only bested by a final NBA season spent wearing green and an unfamiliar number 36.

Shaq played his final season with the Boston Celtics. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff) section:sports slug:celts07).

What can’t be debated, and what NBA centers of yesteryear already knew, is what this pack of youngsters learned while hitting up Hawaii : moving Shaq is no easy task.

