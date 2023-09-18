Shaq Stars In Humorous Police Recruitment Video

Videos by OutKick

Shaquille O’Neal is doing what he can to back the blue.

The legendary former NBA player has long had close ties with the law enforcement community. He has spent time as an honorary deputy in Georgia’s Clayton County, volunteered for a reserve role in Los Angeles with the LA Port Police and previously had ties to other departments, according to The Los Angeles Times and CBS.

Well, the former Lakers star is back in uniform in an attempt to help the LA Port Police boost its numbers. The retired basketball player appeared in a recruiting ad for his old department that was very comedic in nature, featured plenty of his nicknames and saw him ride up on what looked like an armored vehicle.

“Team is more important than any one of us. If you have what it takes to join the Los Angeles Port Police, come on down. It’s time to dive in,” the four-time NBA champion states with gusto in the recruitment ad.

Check it out below. It’s pretty entertaining.

Big thanks to @SHAQ for his continued support for law enforcement and spending time with his old police department. It was great to see him back in our uniform!



More clips to come… pic.twitter.com/fHpAmavKki — LA Port Police (@LAPortPolice) September 14, 2023

Shaq is a fan of the police.

The fact Shaq agreed to be in a funny recruiting ad for a Los Angeles law enforcement department shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. The former Lakers star has never been shy about his appreciation for cops.

“This is not about politics for me. It’s something that I always wanted to do. It’s just about bringing people closer together. When I was coming up, people loved and respected the police, the deputies, and I want to be the one to bring that back, especially in the community that I serve,” Shaq said a few years ago when mulling a potential sheriff’s office run.

Shaquille O’Neal in his Port of Los Angeles Police Officer uniform (Photo by Mark Sullivan/WireImage)

It seems like his comment that “people loved and respected the police” isn’t something you see nearly as much these days.

Now, you have people who attack cops for no reason at all, and that includes people like LeBron James. The Lakers forward infamously threatened to dox a police officer who had to shoot a girl to stop a stabbing from happening. LeBron later deleted the tweet, but the damage was already done.

LeBron James has now deleted the tweet calling for the cop to be arrested for shooting the woman armed with a knife, but don’t worry. The internet is forever.



I blurred out the officer’s face on purpose. pic.twitter.com/dbv5dPrZ87 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 21, 2021

It’s great to see there are some people with large platforms still willing to back the police. They have tough jobs, and do their best to stop bad guys from destroying society. Props to Shaq for giving people something to laugh about for a good cause.