Shaq Downsizes Home; Still Has A Huge Mansion

Just a few months after selling his behemoth of a house in Orlando, FL, Shaquille O’Neil has found himself a new spot in the outskirts of Dallas. It’s a major downgrade compared to where he’s leaving size wise, but it’s still a five-bedroom six-bathroom pad. In this economy? We’d take it.

$1.224 million.

According to the Dallas Morning News, O’Neil’s decision to move into this area was a “massive overpay” and that he wanted to be near his expansion of Big Chicken, a chain of restaurants in Texas. Not sure if an overpay matters when the guy probably flipped them the money in cash.

We won’t question anything Shaq does financially, though, because he just seems to know what he’s doing. Other than the story he always shares about buying two Rolls Royce’s the first day he signed with the Lakers, the Hall of Fame center has been smart with his money.

“It has a lot to do with that, and basic travel — he travels here quite a bit for different things,” Zac Gideo, the real estate agent that helped O’Neil find the home said.

Here’s a couple pictures of the home. Must be nice.

5,200 square feet is plenty when it’s just you. And considering Shaq is worth north of $400 million, according to Celebritynetworth.com, he could splurge plenty more if he felt like it. How’d the big diesel do with this property?

From Florida to Texas? The three-time Finals MVP knows how to live.