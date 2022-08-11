Shaq Reveals If He Would Have Supported Charles Barkley Joining LIV Golf

Shaquille O’Neal would have had no problem with Charles Barkley joining LIV Golf.

There was serious speculation that the former 76ers and Suns star might leave “Inside the NBA” for the Saudi-backed golf organization.

Ultimately, Barkley chose to stay with Turner, but if he had, his “Inside the NBA” teammate wouldn’t have had any issues with it!

“Charles is a dear friend. I would’ve supported him every which way. Charles is one of those legends, like Bill Russell, who didn’t make a lot of money playing. So if a chance comes up like this at this age that’s legal – controversial but legal – you’ve got to look at it. If he had accepted it, I wouldn’t be mad. And if Charles had left? You’d still have me,” the former superstar basketball player told USA Today (via Awful Announcing) when discussing the situation.

It really did look like for a brief moment in time like Barkley was seriously considering taking a deal with LIV Golf.

If that had happened, it would have really launched LIV into a new category of attention. Barkley is one of the most popular men in all of sports and fans love him.

Instead, it didn’t happen, and you can’t fault Shaq for his outlook. This is America, and people have to make their own choices.

If it’s not illegal, you can’t do much about someone chasing money. Look at all the golfers who have already left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and several other major names have made the leap.

Barkley would have been a massive fish to land, but it just didn’t come together. If it had, a lot of people probably would have agreed with Shaq’s outlook.