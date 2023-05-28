Shaq Canceled A DJ Set Because The Heat Couldn’t Close Out Celtics

Videos by OutKick

The Miami Heat owe Shaq whatever it is he charges for a DJ set. That’s because they cost him a gig at the Indianapolis 500.

Shaq — excuse me, I mean DJ Diesel — was scheduled to perform a set at the EDM concert held at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The gig was set to take place in the track’s famed Snake Pit on the inside of Turn 3.

However, Shaq has to cover Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Boston the night before and can’t make it to the gig. That’s all thanks to “scheduling complications driven by the ongoing NBA Eastern Conference Finals.”

So, “scheduling complications” due to Miami’s inability to get the broom out.

“We know many of our Snake Pit customers were looking forward to DJ Diesel’s set, and we appreciate their understanding in this matter,” the speedway said in a written statement. “Sunday will be an epic day in the Snake Pit, with an electric headlining performance by Kaskade and a full roster of top EDM artists.”

Deputizing for Shaq will be producer and DJ Valentino Khan. Maybe he’s good, I don’t know, but I’m pretty sure he isn’t one of the NBA’s most legendary big men.

That’s a real bummer for fans who were hoping they would get to see Shaq spin some vinyl…

…or press some buttons.

…or select a playlist.

Whatever DJs do these days.

Oh well, the consolation prize is that they’re going to get to see one heck of a race on Sunday. That should more than makeup for missing a Shaq DJ set.

