Shannon Sharpe Sounds Off On People Criticizing Bronny James For Taking White Classmate To Prom

Fox Sports’ Shannon Sharpe has come to the defense of Bronny James, who was the victim critical comments on social media earlier this month.

Sharpe told TMZ Sports this past week that “people need to get a life,” after Twitter users were upset that James, who is Black, went to prom with a White classmate.

Unc Shannon Sharpe went off on everyone who criticized Bronny & his prom date 💯💯💯



"People would rather you be miserable with someone your own race than you be in love with someone of a different like race it’s utterly ridiculous” pic.twitter.com/Q40hS1qqPn — Shannon Sharpe Burner Account (@shannonsharpeee) May 24, 2022

“People would rather you be miserable with someone your own race than you be in love with someone of a different race,” Sharpe said. “It is so utterly ridiculous. People need to get a life.”

James’ every move appears to be in the spotlight, due to being not only LeBron James’ son, but also his status as one of the best high school basketball players in the country. With that kind of attention on him, Sharpe said the best thing he can do is ignore the noise and do what he wants to do.

“Bronny can’t live his life for someone else,” Sharpe said. “He has to live for him. And far too many people live their life for other people.”

Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III sounded off last week on those criticizing James’ decisions in a video posted on Instagram.

“Leave these kids alone,” Griffin III said.

