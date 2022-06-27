Shannon Sharpe Rips Off His Shirt To Show Us He’s In Shape

Damn, Shannon Sharpe, leave some for the rest of us, bro.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer who hasn’t played a down of football since 2003 celebrated his 54th birthday by ripping off a pose down to show us slackers what you can look like at 54, if you put in the work.

Now, how do you get shredded like this at 54? I’m not an expert on that subject because I’m not 54 or shredded. Let’s first dive into the photo of Shredded Shannon showing off the guys, the back shred, the abs — is that a 16-pack?

Dooooo it, Shannon. Guns out for the ladies.

The front & back of your favorite Unc celebrating his 54th bday. Yes, unc turned 54 today. Had I not told you my age. You prob wouldn’t have guessed it. Now that I’m telling you, you prob don’t believe it. Happy Bday to everyone celebrating a bday today & Cancer’s rule the world. pic.twitter.com/lxbGNyMGGl — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) June 26, 2022

Look at that thumb placement!

Now, a quick Google check reveals that Shannon IS NOT married, so this physique tweet can clearly be attributed to setting a massive thirst trap for the ladies. This is like good old boys laying a few lines in the Lake Erie waters on a walleye trip to see what they can land dinner.

In this case, this seems to be Shannon filling up the DMs with ladies looking to go for a test drive and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that.

Shannon set the same exact trap on Instagram.

The hard work appears to be paying off.

