Shannon Sharpe Goes On Bizarre Rant About Stretching Out And Opening Up Rapper Megan Thee Stallion

Shannon Sharpe has no problem talking publicly about women he wants to have sex with.

Sharpe is going viral for comments made about Megan Thee Stallion on his “Nightcap” podcast, and they have to be heard to be believed.

The former Broncos TE openly boasted about how he seemingly wants to engage in relations with the rapper and he’d open her up “like saloon doors” while stretching her out.

No, that’s not fake or made up. That’s an actual quote Sharpe felt the need to publicly share with the world. Watch a scorching hot opinion.

Shannon Sharpe goes on bizarre rant about Megan Thee Stallion. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)

Shannon Sharpe talks about wanting to stretch out Megan Thee Stallion.

“I’d have her stretched out like a quarter to three. [Makes stretching motion] You know what I’m saying, Ocho? Don’t play. Ocho, you better stop playing with me, Ocho,” Sharpe said on the podcast, clearly enjoying his own humor.

He followed up that weird comment by claiming he keeps “that liquid” on him. I have no idea what the hell that means, but Sharpe certainly looked pleased with himself while saying it.

The former NFL player turned TV personality further stated, “I do it to her three ways, Ocho: deep, hard and continuously. That’s all I got, Ocho. You better stop playing…I’d have her opening up like saloon doors.”

You can watch his full comments below, and shoot me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Why was this necessary, Shannon?

As OutKick readers know, I’m definitely not a prude and I don’t believe in clutching pearls. Not at all. I’ve been open about the fact I know women in porn and adult entertainment. It doesn’t offend me in the least bit.

However, hopping on a podcast to talk about how you’d have a woman “stretched out” and “opening up like saloon doors” is the kind of behavior I’d expect from a seventh grader – not an adult man. It’s just weird, right? Were you not uncomfortable watching that? I sure was. I kind of feel like I need a shower, and as my girlfriend will tell you, that’s a high threshold.

Who talks like this? Is this how people actually speak? We’ve all had interesting conversations in private, but I can confidently say I’ve never once in my life talked about “opening” a woman like “saloon doors.” That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank.

A lot of people – women and men both! – have dirty minds and crack vulgar jokes. No issue here. Not at all. I’ve shared more than enough. I find jokes about literally everything funny, which has gotten me into trouble at times. However, this was just cringe. Never go full cringe. It’s among the few unforgivable acts we just won’t let go.

Shannon Sharpe goes viral for comments about Megan Thee Stallion. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Finally, if Shannon Sharpe really feels this way, which appears to be the case, then why not get her phone number and shoot your shot? He has an agent and probably a manager. I’ve seen enough “Entourage” to know those connections aren’t hard to make. Instead, Shannon Sharpe fired up his podcast and went on a rant for the ages. Bizarre. Very bizarre, indeed.