Shane Lowry Hits A Hole-in-one On 17 At The Players Championship

Hole 17 has been ripping players to bits all weekend and apparently Shane Lowry decided the best way to approach the hole on a Sunday was to just make it from the tee box. Watch:

Lowry becomes just the 10th player ever to hole out on 17 at The Players Championship. Other than maybe 16 at Waste Management, we can’t think of a better place to do it.

Shane Lowry now sits -3 on the day — good for a tie in 19th place. Sam Burns and Harold Varner III remain atop the leaderboard at -8 with plenty golf to play. It’s been a windy and often times gimmick of a weekend whether wise, so at least we got something out of this tournament? A hole-in-one on 17. Freaking awesome.

