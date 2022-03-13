Shane Lowry Hits A Hole-in-one On 17 At The Players Championship

Videos by OutKick

Hole 17 has been ripping players to bits all weekend and apparently Shane Lowry decided the best way to approach the hole on a Sunday was to just make it from the tee box. Watch:

Lowry becomes just the 10th player ever to hole out on 17 at The Players Championship. Other than maybe 16 at Waste Management, we can’t think of a better place to do it.

Shane Lowry joins an exclusive club. Only Brad Fabel, Brian Claar, Fred Couples, Joey Sindelar, Paul Azinger, Miguel Angel Jimenez (of course), Will Wilcox, Sergio Garcia, Ryan Moore and now Lowry have aced the 17th hole during The Players. — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) March 13, 2022

Shane Lowry now sits -3 on the day — good for a tie in 19th place. Sam Burns and Harold Varner III remain atop the leaderboard at -8 with plenty golf to play. It’s been a windy and often times gimmick of a weekend whether wise, so at least we got something out of this tournament? A hole-in-one on 17. Freaking awesome.