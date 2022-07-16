Shane Lowry Cards Back-to-Back Eagles From Off The Green At The Open Championship

Out of all the sports, no game is more frustrating than the game of golf.

There are days when the very thought of hitting the ball straight is impossible to imagine, when short putts lip out, and when a return to the course is the last thing on your mind.

But the game also gives back, and it gave back in a big way for Shane Lowry at the Open Championship on Saturday.

Lowry, the winner of the 2019 Open Championship, chipped in from off the green on the 9th and 10th holes for back-to-back eagles at the Old Course in St. Andrew’s.

The two eagles have put Lowry in the hunt, now tied for seventh place at 8-under, 4-under on the day.

Cameron Smith held the lead after two rounds, 13-under for the tournament after shooting an 8-under, 64 on Friday.

“It’s obviously a really good spot to be in,” Smith said, according to ESPN. “I feel like I’ve been in this spot a lot over the past couple of years, and things just haven’t quite gone my way yet.”

Rory McIlroy is just two shots off the lead as he seeks his fifth major championship.

“I just need to go out and play my game and play my golf over the next two days, and that’s all I can do,” McIlroy said, according to ESPN. “Cam Smith goes out and shoots another two rounds like he did the first two days, I’m going to have a really hard time to win the tournament. So I’ve just got to go out and do the best I can and worry about myself, and hopefully that’s good enough.”