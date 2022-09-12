Shane Lowry Shares Epic First Drink-Last Drink Video After BMW PGA Championship Win

Shane Lowry earned his first win since hoisting the Claret Jug in 2019. He earned a one-shot victory over Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm at the BMW PGA Championship on Sunday. Given that it was the Irishman’s first win in over three years, it’s safe to say he indulged in some beverages to celebrate.

Thankfully, Lowry and his team documented their night and partook in the trend of capturing video of their first and last drink of the evening. This has become a trend at practically every wedding in the world over the last couple of months. Generally, it shows guests going from sober to absolutely hammered over the course of the night.

Surprisingly, Lowry wasn’t completely sloshed as he took down his last beverage of the evening. Watching the video the first time I expected to see an incoherent Lowry who couldn’t form sentences. But, he paced himself very well throughout the night.

As for his caddie, Brian ‘Bo’ Martin, well, he may have consumed approximately 39 pints on Sunday night. The headache Martin inevitably woke up with on Monday had to be an all-timer.

The BMW PGA Championship Was Played In England

Lowry was exceptional on Sunday carding a 7-under 65 to earn what was his first win on the DP World Tour since January of 2019. Rahm was the man of the afternoon after signing for a 10-under 62 to tie McIlroy in second place.

The Irishman shared a great moment with McIlroy after securing the victory, joking with him that he’s already won enough already.