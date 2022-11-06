Shane Zylstra made Detroit Lions history Sunday and found pay dirt in the process. After doing so, he selflessly granted one of his offensive lineman the chance to celebrate on his behalf.

Zylstra, who went undrafted out of Minnesota State in 2021, signed with the Vikings during training camp last season but was waived during final roster cuts. Not long thereafter, he signed to the Lions practice squad but never saw action in a regular season NFL game.

Zylstra was elevated to the active roster on Saturday and made his first appearance on Sunday against Green Bay. And he wasn’t the only one in his family to receive the same designation.

In addition to elevating Shane, Detroit also elevated his older brother Brandon to the active roster and made history in the process. They are the only two brothers in Lions history to play on the offensive side of the ball in the same game.

The Zylstra brothers will become the 6th set of brothers to both play in the same game for the @Lions, & they will be the 1st pair of siblings on the offensive side of the ball to do so.



This will mark the first football game the brothers have ever played together. #OnePride pic.twitter.com/2aokIU7HKk — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) November 6, 2022

To make the day even cooler, the younger of the two played a big role in beating the Packers. He caught the first touchdown of the day — and the first touchdown of his career — just before halftime to take a lead that the Lions never gave back.

In celebration, rather than making the moment all about himself, Shane spread the love to an under-praised group, the offensive line. He handed the ball to center Frank Ragnow to let him have his shine.

Either that, or Shane didn’t know what to do with the ball after he scored.

Absolutely LOVE Lions TE Shane Zylstra giving his first-career NFL touchdown ball to OL Frank Ragnow for the BIG MAN SPIKE! pic.twitter.com/BpNVC74SJt — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) November 6, 2022

Meanwhile, Brandon also saw time in the game. He played a few snaps on special teams as a kick returner. It was a special day in the Zylstra household and a historic, victorious day for the Detroit Lions.