Visibly Frustrated Shane Beamer Gets Sassy With Reporter Over Question About Arkansas After Losing To Razorbacks

Shane Beamer‘s first loss of the 2022 season came Saturday as Arkansas overcame a second-half push from South Carolina to win by two scores. After the game, the Gamecocks head coach did not seem interested in talking about his opponents. It was rather odd.

(courtesy: South Carolina Athletics)

During the game, Razorbacks running back Raheim ‘Rocket’ Sanders could not be stopped. The sophomore ball-carrier went for 156 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. They gave him the ball early and often and he did not stop churning his legs.

Meanwhile, defensively, Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders was flying around like a banshee. The 6-foot-5, 233-pound junior recorded 11 total tackles, eight solo and three for loss. He also had two sacks and two forced fumbles.

Throughout the entire game, one of the two Sanders was seemingly involved on every play. And that isn’t far from being exact truth. They both were everywhere.

Because of their significance to South Carolina’s loss, they were topics of interest postgame. A reporter, very fairly, asked Beamer to speak about their impact on the game.

In response, Beamer was visibly irritated by the question. He gave a very sassy answer to the reporter and showed through his body language that he was not interested in that question…

… despite the fact that the question revolved around the two players who gave the Gamecocks the most trouble.

It was a rather bizarre exchange between Shane Beamer and the reporter, take a look:

Beamer gave a look to the reporter after he answers a question about Arkansas’ Rocket and Drew Sanders 🤣 poor little fella, he was upset, give him his binky pic.twitter.com/Aa6OfgsoAo — KNOXBLOCK (@KNOXBLOCK) September 12, 2022

To some extent, Beamer’s disinterest in discussing the team that beat him makes sense. He is focused on his program and his guys.

With that being said, did he really have to act that way? It seems like there were a lot of other ways to answer that question without getting testy. The reporter was not out of line and brought up one of the biggest storylines from the game that he was covering. Beamer could have and should have handled it differently.