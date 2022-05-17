Shane Beamer Is Proud Of How Spencer Rattler Has Transitioned To South Carolina

In a time where college football is so dependent on the transfer portal, Shane Beamer knew he needed to find a few pieces to the puzzle for the 2022 season. So, that’s exactly what he did by adding Spencer Rattler to the roster and filling the gaps needed on offense. But the transition from one school to the next is never easy, especially for a quarterback who has garnered so much attention.

Entering his second season at South Carolina, Beamer had gone through some first season struggles, mostly at the quarterback spot, where he had four different guys taking snaps. Now, this isn’t the best for business when it comes to finding a leader on the team, but he somehow made it work, leading the Gamecocks to a bowl game. But heading into the offseason, Beamer knew he needed a playmaker to provide a spark for the future.

Landing one of the most polarizing players in college football from the transfer portal was just the start, he gave Spencer Rattler a second chance to prove everyone wrong. We all remember how things went for the quarterback at Oklahoma. But none of Rattler’s past experiences could take away the fact that this kid had talent, he just needed a fresh start.

Shane Beamer was a guest on OutKick 360 recently, where he discussed if there was a difference between Spencer Rattler transferring into a program like South Carolina or any SEC program.

“I think it’s pretty much the same, I mean he obviously has familiarity with me, because we were together at Oklahoma. Obviously I am with him every day. But Iam not in every single meeting with him and around him. That’s not an easy transition to come in from starting quarterback, conference championship winner the year before in 2020 and now you’re in a completely new locker room and you really don’t know anybody.”

We all know that it’s about being accepted into the locker room as well or even the quarterback competition. The Gamecocks have Luke Doty, who was recovering from a foot injury, that is also battling with Rattler for the starting job. But I think we can all agree that Rattler will be the starting quarterback in the season opener, it’s just a matter of making sure he’s comfortable within the offense. As for becoming a great teammate and being accepted in the locker room, Shane Beamer emphasized that Rattler has done a great job of becoming a member of this team and buying into what they are doing in Columbia.

“Our players have done a great job of welcoming him and the other transfers. Spencer has done a great job of getting himself adjusted and coming in and being one of the guys. I am proud of him, he’s done a great job. Went through spring practice, obviously did a great job in spring practice and has really become a member of this team and a very close member of this team in a short time period.”

Now it comes down to being productive over the summer and continuing to build trust with the offensive room. Rattler will have a former teammate join him this summer, with Oklahoma transfer TE Austin Stogner set to enroll for summer classes. So, the Gamecocks will be adding another weapon for the fall to go along with the arm of Rattler.

Who knows how this team will perform once the season arrives, but Shane Beamer did a great job at adding some much needed pieces to this roster. Now they have to carry that onto the field in 2022 and use some of the added talent to their advantage.

As for Spencer Rattler, it sounds as though he’s taken the right steps to be the leader that Shane Beamer needs if they are going to achieve their goals next season. Right now, that’s all you can ask for.