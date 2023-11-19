Shane Beamer Is Upset Fans Don’t Stick Around To Watch A Bad South Carolina Team

Videos by OutKick

You’re gonna stay for the whole game, and you’re gonna like it!

Fresh off a 17-14 win over Kentucky, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer was thrilled with the effort of his team. He was not, however, thrilled with the effort of the student section — affectionately dubbed “The Cockpit.”

Even in a close game against a conference opponent, the head coach noticed many of the students left early.

“If I could nitpick a little bit. Cockpit, we love you. If you are going to come, please stay for the whole game,” Beamer said. “To the Cockpit, I love you guys and that end zone was amazing. We don’t need empty seats in a four-quarter dogfight like that in our student section.”

And a dogfight it was. Despite South Carolina taking a 10-0 lead to start the game, Kentucky responded with 14 unanswered. The Gamecocks scored a fourth quarter touchdown to seal the 3-point win.

“What a testament to the fight of our football team,” Beamer said. “I just told [SEC Network reporter] Cole Cubelic on the field, no one ever can question the fight of this football team and the culture of this football program ever.”

In the win, South Carolina totaled 257 yards compared to Kentucky’s 293. Quarterback Spencer Rattler threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns on 19-of-27 passing. Both touchdown passes went to wide receiver Xavier Legette.

Defensively, the Gamecocks forced three Kentucky turnovers.

“So proud of our defense,” Beamer said. “For all the crap they have taken this season, they played their rear ends off tonight. Kept making stops more than we needed them to.”

If only the fans were so excited.

Shane Beamer Issued Challenge To Gamecock Fans

Saturday’s win improved South Carolina to 5-6 on the season and extended its winning streak to three games. Apparently, though, beating Jax State and Vanderbilt weren’t exactly enough to rile fans up for a prime time game at Williams-Brice Stadium

Still, Beamer had issued a challenge earlier in the week — asking students to show up in droves and be “unhinged” for the matchup against the Wildcats.

The keys to the game from the man himself. ⤵️ #Gamecocks I @Toyota pic.twitter.com/t9XLdX4SnT — Gamecock Athletics (@GamecocksOnline) November 16, 2023

Clearly, that didn’t happen.

But Gamecock fans, you have one more chance: South Carolina will wrap up its regular season Saturday night at home against Clemson.

“It is going to probably be a four quarter dogfight,” said Beamer, who loves the word dogfight.

“We have the greatest student section in the country. I sent out a Tweet yesterday challenging you and we need you to be great next week. We are going to be better as a football team and then we need to be better with keeping this place rocking through four quarters.”

Asking the students to pack the stadium for their losing team on Thanksgiving weekend? Let me know how that works out for you, Coach.

