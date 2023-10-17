Shane Beamer Broke His Foot Kicking Something In Frustration After South Carolina’s Loss To Florida

Videos by OutKick

This past Saturday was an all-time bad day for South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer. Not only did the Gamecocks squander a fourth quarter lead to the Florida Gators at home, but Beamer broke his foot after kicking something in frustration.

Beamer shared the rather embarrassing news during his weekly press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

The 46-year-old said that he “kicked something I shouldn’t have kicked” before saying “I care, care about these kids, I was frustrated I didn’t do enough to get us over the hump.”

We’ve all been so frustrated at something that we take out our anger on an immovable object and immediately regret the decision. The difference between us and Beamer though is he has to coach the rest of the season with a broken foot while the rest of us just feel embarrassed and skip a few days of work.

Head coach Shane Beamer of the South Carolina Gamecocks reacts during the first quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 16, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Gamecocks carried a 27-24 lead into the fourth quarter against the Gators this past weekend before Florida stormed back handing South Carolina its fourth loss of the season.

Expectations entering the season were incredibly high for the Gamecocks with Spencer Rattler under center and Beamer entering year three, but it has been more or less a disaster in 2023.

South Carolina’s two wins of the season thus far have come against Furman and Mississippi State. After a bye this weekend, South Carolina still has Missouri, Texas A&M, Kentucky, and Clemson left on the slate along with home games against Vanderbilt and Jacksonville State.

After an eight-win season a year ago, South Carolina is in danger of taking a colossal step backward when it’s all said and done.